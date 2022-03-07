T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Stock Position Reduced by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $3,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,760,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,690,129,000 after purchasing an additional 436,234 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 842,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $169,692,000 after acquiring an additional 422,279 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 294.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 381,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $75,113,000 after acquiring an additional 285,091 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 733,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $144,192,000 after acquiring an additional 230,437 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 126.1% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 360,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $70,910,000 after acquiring an additional 201,042 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,431,273.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total value of $2,993,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,768 shares of company stock valued at $5,780,203. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TROW traded down $2.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $136.28. 36,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,915,370. The company has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.45. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $134.13 and a one year high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 36.10% and a net margin of 40.18%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.93%.

TROW has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $191.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.64.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services. The firm provides an array of mutual funds, sub advisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

