Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) Short Interest Down 37.4% in February

Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 615,600 shares, a decrease of 37.4% from the January 31st total of 983,700 shares. Currently, 7.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT opened at $2.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 2.99. Takung Art has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $74.11.

Get Takung Art alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TKAT. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Takung Art by 1,527.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 116,614 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Takung Art during the third quarter worth about $261,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Takung Art during the second quarter worth about $340,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Takung Art during the second quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Takung Art during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Takung Art Co, Ltd. Operates international online trading platform that provides state-of-the-art and convenient services for various types of artworks. The firm provides a way for art collectors and investors to acquire shared ownership in Asian and other fine art – including paintings, calligraphies, jewellery and precious gems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Takung Art Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takung Art and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.