Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,692 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $5,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fundamentun LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth about $722,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,777,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 51,496 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 28,073 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,497,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 423 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total transaction of $6,466,064.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Target from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Target from $270.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Target in a report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Target from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.83.

TGT traded down $11.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $213.10. The stock had a trading volume of 291,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,410,579. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $217.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $102.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. Target Co. has a one year low of $173.60 and a one year high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 26.49%.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

