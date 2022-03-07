TD Securities Lowers Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Price Target to $7.00

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities from $8.50 to $7.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on KGC. Raymond James set a $8.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. CSFB set a $7.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.88.

NYSE:KGC opened at $5.48 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.79. Kinross Gold has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $8.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The mining company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $879.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.06 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Kinross Gold will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,856,784 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $46,558,000 after acquiring an additional 222,069 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,924,551 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $21,036,000 after acquiring an additional 357,245 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 386,689 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 193,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,363 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. 57.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

