Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.A) Senior Officer Real Foley Sells 10,500 Shares of Stock

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.A – Get Rating) Senior Officer Real Foley sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.50, for a total transaction of C$467,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,015 shares in the company, valued at C$45,167.50.
Shares of TECK.A opened at C$54.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$44.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$39.36. The stock has a market cap of C$29.09 billion and a PE ratio of 10.25. Teck Resources Ltd has a 1-year low of C$28.70 and a 1-year high of C$54.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.95, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.91.
