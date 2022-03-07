Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.A) Senior Officer Real Foley Sells 10,500 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Mar 7th, 2022

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.A – Get Rating) Senior Officer Real Foley sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.50, for a total transaction of C$467,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,015 shares in the company, valued at C$45,167.50.

Shares of TECK.A opened at C$54.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$44.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$39.36. The stock has a market cap of C$29.09 billion and a PE ratio of 10.25. Teck Resources Ltd has a 1-year low of C$28.70 and a 1-year high of C$54.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.95, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

About Teck Resources (Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

