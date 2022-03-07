Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) PT Raised to C$70.00 at TD Securities

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “action list buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 39.08% from the stock’s current price.

TECK.B has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. CIBC upped their target price on Teck Resources from C$42.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on Teck Resources from C$40.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Teck Resources from C$53.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Teck Resources from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$47.05.

Shares of TSE TECK.B traded down C$2.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$50.33. 2,058,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,942,459. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of C$21.86 and a 52-week high of C$53.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.91 billion and a PE ratio of 9.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$42.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$35.89.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

