TELUS (NYSE:TU) Cut to “Hold” at TD Securities

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) was downgraded by stock analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of TELUS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TELUS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TELUS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.55.

Get TELUS alerts:

Shares of TELUS stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595,593. TELUS has a twelve month low of $19.74 and a twelve month high of $26.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.16 and a 200-day moving average of $23.29. The stock has a market cap of $36.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating ) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 7.74%. TELUS’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TELUS will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TU. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in TELUS by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in TELUS in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in TELUS by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,390 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in TELUS by 23.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,952 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.19% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Company Profile (Get Rating)

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: TELUS Technology Solutions (TTech) and Digitally-led Customer Experiences TELUS International (DLCX).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.