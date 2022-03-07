TELUS (NYSE:TU) Cut to “Hold” at TD Securities

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) was downgraded by stock analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of TELUS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TELUS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TELUS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.55.
Shares of TELUS stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595,593. TELUS has a twelve month low of $19.74 and a twelve month high of $26.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.16 and a 200-day moving average of $23.29. The stock has a market cap of $36.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TU. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in TELUS by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in TELUS in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in TELUS by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,390 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in TELUS by 23.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,952 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.19% of the company’s stock.
TELUS Company Profile (Get Rating)
TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: TELUS Technology Solutions (TTech) and Digitally-led Customer Experiences TELUS International (DLCX).
