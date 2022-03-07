Terracoin (TRC) Price Reaches $0.0157 on Exchanges

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded down 13.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 7th. In the last week, Terracoin has traded 21.8% lower against the dollar. Terracoin has a market cap of $360,087.33 and $3,481.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terracoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0157 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Terracoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,763.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.36 or 0.00738738 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $78.49 or 0.00202483 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005655 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00029476 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terracoin Coin Profile

Terracoin (TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Terracoin’s official message board is medium.com/@clockuniverse . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Terracoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Terracoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terracoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.