Tether (USDT) Hits Market Cap of $80.04 Billion

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. Tether has a total market cap of $80.04 billion and $57.14 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tether coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002673 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tether has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00043169 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,455.62 or 0.06562365 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,447.39 or 1.00073971 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00042922 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00046418 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Tether Coin Profile

Tether launched on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 82,164,697,049 coins and its circulating supply is 80,023,056,459 coins. Tether’s official website is tether.to . Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by traditional currency and cash equivalents held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed for 1 USD through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process according to its whitepaper. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals (not publicly auditable yet). “

Buying and Selling Tether

