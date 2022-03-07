TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TETRA Technologies, Inc. is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, focused on completion fluids and associated products and services, water management, frac flowback, production well testing, offshore rig cooling, compression services and equipment, and selected offshore services including well plugging and abandonment, decommissioning, and diving. TETRA is comprised of three divisions – Fluids, Well Abandonment/Decommissioning and Testing & Services. “

TETRA Technologies stock opened at $3.48 on Friday. TETRA Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $4.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $444.20 million, a P/E ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 3.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTI. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in TETRA Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 157.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 5,285 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in TETRA Technologies during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in TETRA Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in TETRA Technologies by 139.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 8,142 shares in the last quarter. 55.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TETRA Technologies, Inc is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, which engages in the completion of fluids and associated products and services. It operates through the following segments: Completion Fluids and Products and Water and Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids and Products division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry.

