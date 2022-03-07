The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Short Interest Update

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 257,100 shares, a drop of 33.9% from the January 31st total of 388,900 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 257,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

NYSE:SAM traded down $15.55 on Friday, reaching $376.13. The stock had a trading volume of 133,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,555. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 365.17 and a beta of 0.80. Boston Beer has a 1-year low of $355.87 and a 1-year high of $1,349.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $440.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $490.46.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($4.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by ($7.49). The firm had revenue of $348.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.52 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 14.68%. Boston Beer’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Beer will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 843 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $421,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 842 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $421,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,685 shares of company stock valued at $3,917,380 in the last three months. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 250,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,775,000 after purchasing an additional 26,610 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 218,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,396,000 after purchasing an additional 32,131 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 1,721.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 186,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,033,000 after buying an additional 176,197 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 108.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,917,000 after buying an additional 94,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 860.0% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 144,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,627,000 after buying an additional 129,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on SAM shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $499.00 to $424.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $475.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $440.00 to $535.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $785.00 to $670.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $719.53.

Boston Beer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.