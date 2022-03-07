The City of London Investment Trust (LON:CTY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $363.28

The City of London Investment Trust plc (LON:CTY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 363.28 ($4.87) and last traded at GBX 366.45 ($4.92), with a volume of 370978 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 381 ($5.11).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.27. The company has a market cap of £1.65 billion and a PE ratio of 6.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 403.58.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were paid a dividend of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a yield of 1.22%. The City of London Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.31%.

The City of London Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

