The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,802 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Clorox were worth $9,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Clorox during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Clorox by 12.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Clorox by 224.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 202,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,475,000 after purchasing an additional 140,332 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 6,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Clorox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Clorox from $141.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Clorox from $162.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $157.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $162.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $154.00.

NYSE CLX opened at $144.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.73, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.17. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $138.61 and a 12-month high of $196.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.18). Clorox had a return on equity of 86.36% and a net margin of 3.49%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 233.17%.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

