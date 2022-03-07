The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Canandaigua National Corp

Canandaigua National Corp trimmed its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 112,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola makes up about 1.0% of Canandaigua National Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $6,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KO. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth approximately $31,698,000. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.9% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 47,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 5,077 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.8% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 115,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 17,709 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $1,108,583.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 12,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $691,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 353,920 shares of company stock worth $21,391,520. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE KO opened at $62.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.34. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $49.90 and a 52 week high of $63.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 42.21%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 74.34%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

About Coca-Cola (Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

