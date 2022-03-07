The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Price Target to $13.60

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $15.40 to $13.60 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 16.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CNK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barrington Research dropped their price target on Cinemark from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Cinemark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cinemark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.70.

NYSE CNK traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,855,476. Cinemark has a 52 week low of $13.37 and a 52 week high of $26.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.79.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.18. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 27.99% and a negative return on equity of 107.64%. The firm had revenue of $666.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 578.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cinemark will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cinemark news, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 8,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total transaction of $145,542.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 8,090 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Cinemark by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 37,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cinemark by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 145,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after buying an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cinemark by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 3,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Cinemark by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

