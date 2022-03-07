The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target to $386.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $446.00 to $386.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.96% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ACN. Zacks Investment Research raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Accenture from $354.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $389.47.

Get Accenture alerts:

Shares of ACN traded down $5.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $308.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,810,177. The firm has a market cap of $195.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture has a 1-year low of $244.44 and a 1-year high of $417.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $351.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $352.04.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.62, for a total transaction of $147,105.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total value of $2,208,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,046 shares of company stock valued at $10,551,684. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Accenture by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Accenture (Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.