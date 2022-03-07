The Gym Group (LON:GYM) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

The Gym Group (LON:GYM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 320 ($4.29) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 72.04% from the stock’s previous close.

GYM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.89) price objective on shares of The Gym Group in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.56) target price on shares of The Gym Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 318 ($4.27).

LON GYM opened at GBX 186 ($2.50) on Friday. The Gym Group has a twelve month low of GBX 177.40 ($2.38) and a twelve month high of GBX 317.50 ($4.26). The stock has a market cap of £330.62 million and a PE ratio of -9.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 238.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 259.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.60, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21.

The Gym Group plc operates a chain of health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. It operates 83 gyms. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

