The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) EVP Sells $1,305,320.71 in Stock

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) EVP Richard W. Lavey sold 9,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $1,305,320.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $143.37 on Monday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.23 and a 52-week high of $144.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.13 and a 200-day moving average of $133.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.88. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.32%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on THG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.80.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 3,720.0% during the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

