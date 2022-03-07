The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.06% of The InterGroup worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Separately, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The InterGroup by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.54% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ INTG opened at $54.18 on Monday. The InterGroup Co. has a 1-year low of $32.49 and a 1-year high of $61.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.11.
InterGroup Corp. engages in the purchasing, development, operation, rehabilitation, and disposal of real property of various types and description. It operates through the following business segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. The Hotel Operations handles the business activities of hotels.
