The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $133.58.

Several analysts have commented on SJM shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of SJM stock opened at $133.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $138.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.10. J. M. Smucker has a 52 week low of $116.14 and a 52 week high of $145.82.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. Analysts forecast that J. M. Smucker will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 56.65%.

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total transaction of $1,387,690.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $1,389,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,032,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,924,000 after acquiring an additional 561,132 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 2.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,676,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,349,000 after purchasing an additional 72,494 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,506,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,383,000 after purchasing an additional 107,678 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,120,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,268,000 after purchasing an additional 123,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 4.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,899,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,026,000 after purchasing an additional 78,897 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

