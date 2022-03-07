The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.600-$0.720 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $450 million-$460 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $473.06 million.

NASDAQ:PNTG opened at $14.94 on Monday. The Pennant Group has a 1 year low of $11.38 and a 1 year high of $58.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.75. The company has a market capitalization of $426.24 million, a P/E ratio of 51.52 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). The Pennant Group had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 12.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Pennant Group will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens lowered their price objective on The Pennant Group from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Pennant Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of The Pennant Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Pennant Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,142,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,607,000 after acquiring an additional 148,342 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in The Pennant Group by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 6,603 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 7,777 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in The Pennant Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in The Pennant Group by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 110,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 11,454 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

