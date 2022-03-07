The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Director Sells $5,476,911.00 in Stock

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 95,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $5,476,911.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of JOE stock opened at $56.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.87. The St. Joe Company has a twelve month low of $39.80 and a twelve month high of $58.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.00 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from St. Joe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. St. Joe’s payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in St. Joe by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in St. Joe by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in St. Joe by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in St. Joe by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in St. Joe in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 86.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The St. Joe Co engages in real estate development and management. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and sells homesites to builders and retail consumers.

