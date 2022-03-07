The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Director Sells $5,476,911.00 in Stock

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 95,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $5,476,911.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of JOE stock opened at $56.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.87. The St. Joe Company has a twelve month low of $39.80 and a twelve month high of $58.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.00 and a beta of 1.08.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from St. Joe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. St. Joe’s payout ratio is presently 25.40%.
The St. Joe Co engages in real estate development and management. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and sells homesites to builders and retail consumers.
