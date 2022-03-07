The Unite Group (LON:UTG) Sets New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

The Unite Group plc (LON:UTG – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 1,240 to GBX 1,220. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. The Unite Group traded as low as GBX 934.80 ($12.54) and last traded at GBX 938.80 ($12.60), with a volume of 85428 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 990.20 ($13.29).

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The Unite Group from GBX 1,250 ($16.77) to GBX 1,200 ($16.10) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($18.11) price objective on shares of The Unite Group in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($16.77) price objective on shares of The Unite Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($16.10) price objective on shares of The Unite Group in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,261.67 ($16.93).

Get The Unite Group alerts:

In other news, insider Joe Lister purchased 1,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 711 ($9.54) per share, with a total value of £9,001.26 ($12,077.36).

The firm has a market capitalization of £3.75 billion and a PE ratio of 11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.52, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,045.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,099.07.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of GBX 15.60 ($0.21) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This is a positive change from The Unite Group’s previous dividend of $6.50. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. The Unite Group’s payout ratio is 0.22%.

About The Unite Group (LON:UTG)

Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful Â£1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Unite Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Unite Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.