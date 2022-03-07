The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Fundamentun LLC

Fundamentun LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,880 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $3.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $137.00. 210,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,711,907. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.26 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $148.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.22.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.44. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Macquarie lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.32.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total value of $1,520,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,887,223 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

