The Westaim Co. (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) Short Interest Down 19.5% in February

The Westaim Co. (OTCMKTS:WEDXF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the January 31st total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
WEDXF stock opened at $1.74 on Monday. Westaim has a twelve month low of $1.73 and a twelve month high of $2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.86 and its 200-day moving average is $1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.28 million, a PE ratio of 34.81 and a beta of 0.61.
Westaim Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Westaim (WEDXF)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Westaim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westaim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.