THEKEY Price Tops $0.0003 on Exchanges (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 7th. THEKEY has a market capitalization of $1.80 million and approximately $14,402.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THEKEY coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, THEKEY has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000019 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000252 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About THEKEY

TKY is a coin. Its launch date was January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

THEKEY Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

