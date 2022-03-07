TheStreet Upgrades TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMD opened at $8.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $632.04 million, a P/E ratio of -8.77 and a beta of -340.66. TORM has a 1 year low of $6.17 and a 1 year high of $10.16.

Get TORM alerts:

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. TORM had a negative return on equity of 7.18% and a negative net margin of 13.80%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in TORM by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 830,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,431,000 after buying an additional 12,171 shares during the last quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. lifted its holdings in TORM by 154.5% during the fourth quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 280,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 170,000 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in TORM by 220,324.1% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 182,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 182,869 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in TORM in the 2nd quarter valued at $991,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of TORM by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,093 shares during the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TORM Company Profile (Get Rating)

TORM Plc engages in the ownership and operation of product tankers. The firm transports refined oil products such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha and gas oil, and occasionally dirty petroleum products, such as fuel oil. The company was founded by Ditlev E. Torm and Christian Schmiegelow in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TORM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TORM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.