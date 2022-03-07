TheStreet Upgrades TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of NASDAQ TRMD opened at $8.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $632.04 million, a P/E ratio of -8.77 and a beta of -340.66. TORM has a 1 year low of $6.17 and a 1 year high of $10.16.
TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. TORM had a negative return on equity of 7.18% and a negative net margin of 13.80%.
TORM Company Profile (Get Rating)
TORM Plc engages in the ownership and operation of product tankers. The firm transports refined oil products such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha and gas oil, and occasionally dirty petroleum products, such as fuel oil. The company was founded by Ditlev E. Torm and Christian Schmiegelow in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
