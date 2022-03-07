Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 856 Shares of Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.29% of Mercantile Bank worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 91,683.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 242.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,952 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Mercantile Bank alerts:

In related news, Director Lonna Wiersma sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total value of $79,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert T. Worthington sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total transaction of $114,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,214 shares of company stock valued at $278,592. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MBWM opened at $36.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. Mercantile Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $28.51 and a 1 year high of $40.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.42. The stock has a market cap of $575.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.00.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 13.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.70%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Mercantile Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

About Mercantile Bank (Get Rating)

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.