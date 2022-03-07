Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,311 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MGK. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,707,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,414,000 after purchasing an additional 276,076 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,613,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,823,000 after purchasing an additional 169,388 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 737,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,702,000 after purchasing an additional 7,907 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 692,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,512,000 after purchasing an additional 57,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 387,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,028,000 after purchasing an additional 11,578 shares during the last quarter.

MGK opened at $218.57 on Monday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $192.84 and a 52 week high of $266.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.71.

