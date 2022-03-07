Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Holdings in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,381 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.07% of ODP worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ODP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in ODP in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of ODP during the second quarter worth $204,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of ODP by 26.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,424 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of ODP by 24.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ODP during the second quarter worth $397,000. Institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gerry P. Smith sold 33,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $1,413,522.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gerry P. Smith sold 21,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total value of $905,933.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,558 shares of company stock worth $2,470,270 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Colliers Securities began coverage on ODP in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company.

ODP stock opened at $43.38 on Monday. The ODP Co. has a 1-year low of $34.02 and a 1-year high of $51.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.26.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.22. ODP had a positive return on equity of 12.91% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The ODP Co. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The ODP Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It offers tools and resources to its clients to start, grow, and run their business. It operates through the following brands: Office Depot, OfficeMax, CompuCom, and Grabnd&Toy.

