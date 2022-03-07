Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its position in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,720 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37,777 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Vipshop were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIPS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vipshop by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 845,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,971,000 after purchasing an additional 80,994 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Vipshop by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 289,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,815,000 after purchasing an additional 146,617 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $722,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $716,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VIPS shares. Citigroup downgraded Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vipshop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark downgraded Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. CLSA decreased their price target on Vipshop from $11.80 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.40.

Shares of VIPS stock opened at $7.72 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.66. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $7.47 and a 1 year high of $46.00.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $2.23. The firm had revenue of $35.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.24 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 4.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

