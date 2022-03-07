Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 3,246 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,246 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.08% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $156,000. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $166,000.

VIOO opened at $195.03 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $199.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.86. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $184.60 and a 1 year high of $223.78.

