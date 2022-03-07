Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX) Short Interest Update

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 269,900 shares, a growth of 38.9% from the January 31st total of 194,300 shares. Currently, 7.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 337,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ TIRX opened at $1.07 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.60. Tian Ruixiang has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $97.92.

Get Tian Ruixiang alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TIRX. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Tian Ruixiang in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Tian Ruixiang by 130.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 27,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tian Ruixiang during the 3rd quarter worth $154,000. 0.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd, through its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance broker in China. The company distributes a range of insurance products, including property and casualty insurance, such as automobile insurance, commercial property insurance, liability insurance, and accidental insurance; and life insurance comprising individual and group life insurances.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tian Ruixiang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tian Ruixiang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.