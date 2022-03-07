Till Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:TILCF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Till Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:TILCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of TILCF opened at $5.04 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.85. Till Capital has a twelve month low of $2.83 and a twelve month high of $7.70.
Till Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)
