Till Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:TILCF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Till Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:TILCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of TILCF opened at $5.04 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.85. Till Capital has a twelve month low of $2.83 and a twelve month high of $7.70.

Till Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Till Capital Corp. operates as holding company, which engages in the reinsurance business. It also invests in royalties and equity holdings in the resources sector. The company was founded on August 20, 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

