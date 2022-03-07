Tinka Resources (CVE:TK) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.16

Tinka Resources Limited (CVE:TK – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 572100 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.
The company has a market cap of C$52.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.16.
About Tinka Resources (CVE:TK)
Further Reading
- Analysts And Institutions Turn On BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Cheesecake Factory is Reversing Higher
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression, Equity Markets Reverse
- First Solar Stock is a Tier 1 U.S. Solar Play
- Morgan Stanley Stock Getting Attractive on the Sell-Off
Receive News & Ratings for Tinka Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tinka Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.