Toncoin Reaches Market Cap of $2.18 Billion (TON)

Toncoin (CURRENCY:TON) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. Toncoin has a total market cap of $2.18 billion and approximately $7.37 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Toncoin has traded down 14.3% against the dollar. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.79 or 0.00004669 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002616 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001896 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00042786 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,496.81 or 0.06529774 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,168.39 or 0.99819944 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00042831 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00046757 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 1,221,401,181 coins.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

