Toro (NYSE:TTC) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.90-4.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.02. The company issued revenue guidance of +12-14% yr/yr to $4.434-4.513 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.50 billion.Toro also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.900-$4.100 EPS.

Toro stock traded down $2.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.27. 1,028,735 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,384. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.03. Toro has a fifty-two week low of $89.52 and a fifty-two week high of $118.13. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Toro had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $932.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Toro will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.75%.

TTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Toro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Toro from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toro presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $102.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTC. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Toro by 57.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,284,000 after purchasing an additional 97,071 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Toro in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,697,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Toro by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,947,000 after acquiring an additional 46,065 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Toro by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 601,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,102,000 after acquiring an additional 44,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Toro in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,453,000. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

