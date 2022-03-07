Totally (LON:TLY) Price Target Increased to GBX 70 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Totally (LON:TLY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 60 ($0.81) to GBX 70 ($0.94) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 116.80% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 60 ($0.81) target price on shares of Totally in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of TLY stock opened at GBX 32.29 ($0.43) on Monday. Totally has a 1 year low of GBX 29.11 ($0.39) and a 1 year high of GBX 44.50 ($0.60). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 33.53 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 34.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £58.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50.

Totally plc, through its subsidiaries, provides out-of-hospital healthcare services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through Urgent Care and Other segments. The company offers a range of treatment and advice for musculoskeletal injuries and conditions, such as physiotherapy and podiatry to NHS patients; occupational health and ergonomic services to corporate and private clients.

