Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Price Target Cut to C$63.00

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$64.00 to C$63.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

TRMLF has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$76.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$57.50 to C$62.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$66.25 to C$69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tourmaline Oil presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.80.

Shares of TRMLF opened at $40.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.01 and a 200-day moving average of $34.02. Tourmaline Oil has a 52 week low of $17.61 and a 52 week high of $41.49.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th were paid a dividend of $0.9977 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 24th. This represents a yield of 10.5%. This is an increase from Tourmaline Oil’s previous dividend of $0.14.

