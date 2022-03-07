Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Price Target Cut to C$63.00

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$64.00 to C$63.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
TRMLF has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$76.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$57.50 to C$62.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$66.25 to C$69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tourmaline Oil presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.80.
Shares of TRMLF opened at $40.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.01 and a 200-day moving average of $34.02. Tourmaline Oil has a 52 week low of $17.61 and a 52 week high of $41.49.
About Tourmaline Oil (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tourmaline Oil (TRMLF)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.