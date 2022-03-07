Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) PT Lowered to C$63.00

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by TD Securities from C$64.00 to C$63.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$65.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$62.50 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$56.12.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

TSE TOU opened at C$51.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$16.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$45.62 and a 200-day moving average of C$42.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37. Tourmaline Oil has a 1-year low of C$22.21 and a 1-year high of C$53.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.45%.

In other Tourmaline Oil news, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$40.72 per share, with a total value of C$203,576.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,726,058 shares in the company, valued at C$355,283,196.68.

About Tourmaline Oil (Get Rating)

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.