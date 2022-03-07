Track Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRCK) Short Interest Update

Track Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRCK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the January 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRCK opened at $1.59 on Monday. Track Group has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $4.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.34, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.37.

Track Group (OTCMKTS:TRCK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Track Group had a return on equity of 424.91% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 million for the quarter.

Track Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of location tracking devices. Its products and services include a full-range of one-piece global positioning system (GPS) tracking devices, a device-agnostic operating system, a portfolio of software applications including smartphone, alcohol and predictive analytics, and a variety of accessory, service and support offerings.

