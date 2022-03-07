Transat A.T. Inc. (TSE:TRZ) Receives C$3.40 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Transat A.T. Inc. (TSE:TRZ – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Sell” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$3.40.

Separately, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Transat A.T. from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th.

Shares of TSE:TRZ opened at C$4.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$175.15 million and a PE ratio of -0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.61 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.71. Transat A.T. has a fifty-two week low of C$3.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40.

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported C($3.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($2.10) by C($1.04). The company had revenue of C$62.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$100.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Transat A.T. will post -2.3550211 EPS for the current year.

About Transat A.T.

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. It develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats to 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. The company also operates as an outgoing tour operator to purchase various components of a trip locally or abroad and sell them separately or in packages to consumers in their local markets, through travel agencies, or through the Web.

