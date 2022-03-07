TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.32 Billion

Analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) will report $1.32 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for TransDigm Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.30 billion and the highest is $1.35 billion. TransDigm Group reported sales of $1.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransDigm Group will report full-year sales of $5.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.33 billion to $5.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.79 billion to $6.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TransDigm Group.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.14). TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TDG. Bank of America raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $700.00 to $790.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $708.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $708.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $600.00 to $786.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $721.94.

NYSE TDG traded down $21.43 on Tuesday, hitting $633.06. The stock had a trading volume of 510,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,365. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $638.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $627.15. TransDigm Group has a 52-week low of $552.72 and a 52-week high of $688.03. The stock has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.57.

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.77, for a total value of $7,253,855.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,500 shares of company stock valued at $21,262,465. 9.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 315.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 54 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 56 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 132.0% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 58 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

