Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th.

Tri-Continental has increased its dividend by 34.8% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:TY traded down $0.97 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.68. 47,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,818. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.50. Tri-Continental has a 1-year low of $28.55 and a 1-year high of $35.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Tri-Continental by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 597,309 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,825,000 after purchasing an additional 30,060 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Tri-Continental by 4.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,736,000 after purchasing an additional 15,996 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Tri-Continental by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 169,614 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Tri-Continental by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tri-Continental during the fourth quarter valued at $1,146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

Tri-Continental Corp. is a diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests primarily for the longer term. Its objective is to produce future growth of both capital and income while providing reasonable current income. The company was founded on January 14, 1929 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

