Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th.
Tri-Continental has increased its dividend by 34.8% over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE:TY traded down $0.97 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.68. 47,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,818. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.50. Tri-Continental has a 1-year low of $28.55 and a 1-year high of $35.91.
About Tri-Continental (Get Rating)
Tri-Continental Corp. is a diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests primarily for the longer term. Its objective is to produce future growth of both capital and income while providing reasonable current income. The company was founded on January 14, 1929 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
