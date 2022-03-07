Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Shares Sold by Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,274 shares during the quarter. Triumph Bancorp comprises 1.8% of Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Triumph Bancorp were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank raised its position in Triumph Bancorp by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,483,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 9.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 247,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,814,000 after purchasing an additional 21,935 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $816,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $339,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 93,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,368,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

TBK stock traded down $1.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $91.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,414. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.80. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.01 and a 1-year high of $136.01.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 25.56%. The firm had revenue of $118.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Harrison B. Barnes acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $94.86 per share, with a total value of $94,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $170.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.81.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

