TRU Precious Metals (CVE:TRU) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.12

TRU Precious Metals Corp. (CVE:TRU – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 110496 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.05 million and a P/E ratio of -0.57.

Get TRU Precious Metals alerts:

About TRU Precious Metals (CVE:TRU)

TRU Precious Metals Corp. focuses on gold exploration activities in Central Newfoundland, Canada. It holds an option to acquire an interest in the Rolling Pond property comprising 11 mineral licenses that covers 224 contiguous claims located in central Newfoundland; and an option to acquire interests in the Golden Rose project covering an area of 167.25 square kilometers located in the southwestern portion of the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TRU Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRU Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.