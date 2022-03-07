TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.31.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TRUE. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on TrueCar in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on TrueCar from $3.85 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on TrueCar from $6.00 to $4.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on TrueCar from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of TRUE stock opened at $3.17 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.11 million, a PE ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.05. TrueCar has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $6.22.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TrueCar in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TrueCar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TrueCar in the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TrueCar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in TrueCar by 20.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.

