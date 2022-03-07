TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.31.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on TRUE. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on TrueCar in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on TrueCar from $3.85 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on TrueCar from $6.00 to $4.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on TrueCar from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.
Shares of TRUE stock opened at $3.17 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.11 million, a PE ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.05. TrueCar has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $6.22.
About TrueCar (Get Rating)
TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.
