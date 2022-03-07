Truist Financial Comments on American Public Education, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:APEI)

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of American Public Education in a research report issued on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial analyst T. Sommer now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.40. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for American Public Education’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.15. American Public Education had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $154.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

NASDAQ:APEI opened at $19.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.70 and a 200-day moving average of $23.28. The company has a market cap of $368.01 million, a PE ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.59. American Public Education has a one year low of $16.97 and a one year high of $39.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Public Education by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,116,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,334,000 after purchasing an additional 136,136 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,567,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,437,000 after buying an additional 40,063 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 93.9% in the third quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC now owns 1,507,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,602,000 after buying an additional 729,933 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in American Public Education by 1.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,018,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,096,000 after purchasing an additional 12,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in American Public Education by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 742,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,530,000 after purchasing an additional 29,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

