TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Price Target Cut to $120.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded TTEC from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of TTEC in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $115.80.

TTEC opened at $75.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.84. TTEC has a 52 week low of $68.83 and a 52 week high of $113.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.62.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $612.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.66 million. TTEC had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 34.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that TTEC will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. TTEC’s payout ratio is 28.48%.

In other TTEC news, SVP Margaret B. Mclean sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total transaction of $517,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 60.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of TTEC by 186.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in TTEC during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in TTEC during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in TTEC by 100.0% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in TTEC by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

