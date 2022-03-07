Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys 53,615 Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) by 149.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,395 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,615 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.07% of National Instruments worth $3,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NATI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in National Instruments by 1,225.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after buying an additional 75,799 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in National Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,002,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in National Instruments by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 451,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,081,000 after buying an additional 41,130 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of National Instruments by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 80,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of National Instruments by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 792,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NATI. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of National Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

In other news, CFO Karen Marie Rapp sold 3,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $135,587.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 2,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $106,518.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 9,582 shares of company stock valued at $385,142. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of National Instruments stock opened at $39.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.06. National Instruments Co. has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $46.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.73 and a beta of 1.09.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). National Instruments had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $420.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.42 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that National Instruments Co. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 169.70%.

National Instruments Profile

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

